Brace for a shopping bonanza as the year draws to a close

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:47 UTC+8, 2023-12-22
In the final days of 2023 and leading up to next year's Chinese New Year, retailers have thousands of promotional events planned to get customers in the holiday shopping mood.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:47 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0

Retailers are preparing for the year-end shopping season with dozens of promotional activities lined up for last few days of 2023 and the Chinese New Year next year.

Hundreds of activities, street bazaars, and outdoor sporting events will be held over the next few weeks to meet the diverse needs of consumers and culinary enthusiasts.

Over the weekend, the Michelin Guide Food Festival is taking place at the Zhonghai UniPark Max in Putuo District, while the Winter Carnival at the Sinar Mas Plaza Shopping Center has already piqued the interest of sports fans.

Brace for a shopping bonanza as the year draws to a close
Ti Gong

The New Year shopping season will run through mid-February.

Top commercial districts such as Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Xujiahui, Lujiazui, and Huaihai Road will witness a variety of leisure activities as well as sales deals at dozens of shopping malls.

Online promotional events, discount coupons from meal delivery companies, and online grocery shopping platforms such as Freshippo, Ele.me, and Meituan's food takeaway service are also available.

At Friday's shopping season launch ceremony, over 50 local firms were recognized for their outstanding efforts in launching new products to encourage consumption.

The Shanghai Commercial Association released a list of emerging brands as well as traditional time-honored brands, including fragrance and lifestyle brand "tosummer," bakery and desert brand "Luneurs," fashion incubation community Labelhood, and long-standing brands like Laomiao Gold and Lei Yun Shang.

Brace for a shopping bonanza as the year draws to a close
Ding Yining / SHINE

Shoppers throng shopping malls looking for season-ending deals.

Source: SHINE
Huaihai Road
Xujiahui
Lujiazui
Nanjing Road
