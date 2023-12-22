Brace for a shopping bonanza as the year draws to a close

In the final days of 2023 and leading up to next year's Chinese New Year, retailers have thousands of promotional events planned to get customers in the holiday shopping mood.

Over the weekend, the Michelin Guide Food Festival is taking place at the Zhonghai UniPark Max in Putuo District, while the Winter Carnival at the Sinar Mas Plaza Shopping Center has already piqued the interest of sports fans.

Top commercial districts such as Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Xujiahui, Lujiazui, and Huaihai Road will witness a variety of leisure activities as well as sales deals at dozens of shopping malls.



Online promotional events, discount coupons from meal delivery companies, and online grocery shopping platforms such as Freshippo, Ele.me, and Meituan's food takeaway service are also available.

At Friday's shopping season launch ceremony, over 50 local firms were recognized for their outstanding efforts in launching new products to encourage consumption.

The Shanghai Commercial Association released a list of emerging brands as well as traditional time-honored brands, including fragrance and lifestyle brand "tosummer," bakery and desert brand "Luneurs," fashion incubation community Labelhood, and long-standing brands like Laomiao Gold and Lei Yun Shang.