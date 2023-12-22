News / Metro

Fair starts season of year-end events in Pudong

Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
A fair selling a dazzling array of products from across the globe has opened at the L+ Mall, raising the curtain of a series of year-end cultural and commercial events in Pudong.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
Fair starts season of year-end events in Pudong
Ti Gong

A woman inspects French wine at the fair.

A fair selling a dazzling array of products from across the globe has opened at the L+ Mall, raising the curtain of a series of year-end cultural and commercial events in Pudong.

The fair, which will last to Saturday, features coffee from Timor-Leste, French saucisson, crystal from the Czech Republic, and pomegranate wine from Azerbaijan, amongst other exotic specialties. Some have been on display at the China International Import Expo.

According to Pudong's commerce commission, nearly 100 themed activities, including shopping, entertainment, and art performances, will be held to celebrate the upcoming Western New Year, such as a 500-square-meter outdoor ice rink at LCM Mall, an annual grand sale at 1 Yaohan Mall, and a Tang Dynasty-style New Year Eve's concert at Chamtime Plaza.

Based on data from social media and feedback from customers, the commission also listed 10 top shopping destinations: IFC Mall, Super Brand Mall, 1 Yaohan Mall, L+ Mall, Century Link Mall, Kerry Parkside, Taikoo Li Qiantan, Crystal Plaza, Life Hub @ Jinqiao, and Chamtime Plaza.

In the first 11 months of this year, Pudong's total retail sales of consumer goods reached 372.7 billion yuan (US$52.5 billion), up 13.9 percent from the same period last year. It is set to exceed 400 billion yuan this year, a record high, according to the commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Century Link Mall
Super Brand Mall
Qiantan
China International Import Expo
Pudong
Kerry
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     