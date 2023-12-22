Fair starts season of year-end events in Pudong

A fair selling a dazzling array of products from across the globe has opened at the L+ Mall, raising the curtain of a series of year-end cultural and commercial events in Pudong.

Ti Gong

The fair, which will last to Saturday, features coffee from Timor-Leste, French saucisson, crystal from the Czech Republic, and pomegranate wine from Azerbaijan, amongst other exotic specialties. Some have been on display at the China International Import Expo.

According to Pudong's commerce commission, nearly 100 themed activities, including shopping, entertainment, and art performances, will be held to celebrate the upcoming Western New Year, such as a 500-square-meter outdoor ice rink at LCM Mall, an annual grand sale at 1 Yaohan Mall, and a Tang Dynasty-style New Year Eve's concert at Chamtime Plaza.

Based on data from social media and feedback from customers, the commission also listed 10 top shopping destinations: IFC Mall, Super Brand Mall, 1 Yaohan Mall, L+ Mall, Century Link Mall, Kerry Parkside, Taikoo Li Qiantan, Crystal Plaza, Life Hub @ Jinqiao, and Chamtime Plaza.

In the first 11 months of this year, Pudong's total retail sales of consumer goods reached 372.7 billion yuan (US$52.5 billion), up 13.9 percent from the same period last year. It is set to exceed 400 billion yuan this year, a record high, according to the commission.