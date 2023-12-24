News / Metro

Humble KFC deliveryman saves woman's life

The freezing weather in Shanghai did not deter Yang Jinquan, a KFC delivery staff member, from jumping into a river and saving a woman.
The freezing weather in Shanghai did not deter Yang Jinquan, a KFC delivery staff member, from jumping into a river and saving a woman.

And after the event, he simply returned to his regular life delivering meals.

Yang Jinquan continues his regular work as a KFC deliveryman.

"That day was cold, and luckily I did not catch a cold … I am not that weak," Yang told the paper.cn on Saturday after reporters found him. That took a while as the only clues to his identity were video clips shot by witnesses showing he wore a KFC delivery uniform.

Around 4:40pm on Thursday, Yang was passing by a bridge on Beisong Avenue in Minhang District, and saw the woman in the river. She had had a row with her husband and tried to commit suicide. He then jumped into the half-waist-deep river, and dragged the woman to shore.

Edited by Shen Ke.

Despite it being a freezing minus 5 degrees Celsius, Yang did not hesitate. The woman received medical care. Yang then reported to his employer that he would be late for the next delivery, with no mention of what he has done.

It was the first time that Yang, who came to Shanghai four months ago, has saved a life.

"I hope it will be the last time, and all people can stay safe and sound," he said.

The woman is in stable condition now.

The screenshot of Yang after he dragged the woman to shore

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
