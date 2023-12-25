News / Metro

Traffic restrictions announced for New Year's Eve

Tian Shengjie
  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
All traffic, apart from emergency vehicles, will be barred from part of the city center on the last day of the year, the local public security bureau announced on Monday.
All vehicles will be barred from part of the city center during New Year's Eve, the local public security bureau said on Monday.

Between 8pm on December 31 and 1am on January 1, temporary traffic restrictions will cover the area near the intersection of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, as shown in the following map.

Traffic restrictions announced for New Year's Eve

Many scenic spots are included in the area, such as the Bund, Yuyuan Garden and People's Square. The outline, the marked roads in the picture, is excluded from the restriction, the bureau said.

Temporary closure measures will also be implemented on Jiangxi Road's off-ramp of the south side of Yan'an Elevated Road. But motor vehicles will be allowed to enter the Bund Tunnel.

Police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, engineering rescue vehicles, and other vehicles on emergency calls are not on the banned list during the period, it said.

The bureau said the time and area of traffic restrictions will be adjusted according to event conditions.

The Nanjing Road E. station on Metro Lines 2 and 10 and Yuyuan Garden station on Line 14 will be closed during the period, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said on Monday.

Yuyuan Garden station on Line 10 will be open as usual.

The operator also issued its plans for the upcoming New Year's Day holiday from Friday to Monday.

Between Friday and Sunday, Metro Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 will extend their operation hours.

On January 1, to facilitate heavy passenger flow in transport hubs, such as Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station, more trains will be provided on Lines 1, 2, 10 and 17, and some stations will be skipped on the extra trains.

More details can be checked on the website (http://service.shmetro.com/en/).

More than 7.37 million people are expected to use the city's Metro network every day during the holiday, it said.

Meanwhile, coach tickets for the New Year's Day and the Spring Festival have been released for sale on Monday, the Shanghai J.Y Ba-Shi Passenger Transport (Group) Company said.

The tickets from Monday to February 17, 2024, the end of the Spring Festival holiday, can be bought at its long-distance passenger stations. The online ticketing system (www.yun-bus.com) is also available, it said.

The upcoming New Year's Day holiday is between December 30 and January 1 and the Spring Festival holiday is from February 10 to 17.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
