Lights to be turned on but no New Year countdown at the Bund

Landscape lights will be switched to holiday mode in Shanghai between December 29 and January 1 in celebration of the upcoming New Year, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Monday.

Colorful and dynamic lights will be turned on at the Bund, North Bund, and central Lujiazui, and on Nanpu, Yangpu, Lupu and Xupu bridges, as well as buildings in key areas across the city. Both banks along the Huangpu River will be lit up by waterfall lights.

However, neither light show nor countdown activity will be held at the Bund, North Bund, and central Lujiazui, according to the bureau.

The illumination hours will be prolonged by two hours and 15 minutes in some areas until 12:15am on New Year's Eve, with the lights being turned on from 6pm in general.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
