News / Metro

Service standard to focus on the final chapter of life

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
Latest initiative in people care pools wisdom of professors, medical workers, health experts and social organizations and will be trialled in care homes and medical institutions.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0

A service standard focusing on the last chapter of people's lives and covering the whole life cycle of medical treatment, senior care, and funeral and internment was released recently to lift services and the professional level of relevant industries and consolidate the talent team.

Pooling the wisdom of professors, medical workers, health experts and social organizations, the service standard is the first of its kind in China and will be trialled in 12 senior-care homes and medical treatment institutions nationwide and gradually promoted and implemented.

The standard was raised by the Qingpu District Funeral Association and drafted by the School of Sociology and Political Science of Shanghai University, Shanghai Qingpu Li Ji Academy and Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan Public Welfare Foundation.

It provides a reference for the standardized work of funeral and internment social workers and helps establish a nursing care system involving hospice care and funeral and internment services, officials noted.

It also improves the life quality of those in the final chapter of their life, they added.

Hospice care, which began in the 1960s in the United States and Europe, is still a heavy topic and a new concept in China.

Gu Jin, director of the Peking University Shougang Hospital, said earlier that there was a high demand for hospice care on the Chinese mainland despite a late start and slow development.

Sun Wei, director of the bone tumor division of Shanghai General Hospital, said there were about 10,000 new cases of osteocarcinoma among children and teenagers in China each year, and it was still difficult to discuss death with them.

"Humanistic concern is necessary for medical science," Sun said during an earlier forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     