City top legislature to convene on January 23-26

The second session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress will be held on January 23-26.

The second plenary session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress will be held from January 23 to 26.

During the four-day session, the legislators will hear and discuss this year's city government work report, as well as the work reports of the SPC's standing committee, the Shanghai High People's Court, and the Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

Reports on the implementation of the city's budget in 2023, as well as economic and social development plans, will be discussed, and the budget and plans for the coming year will be voted on.