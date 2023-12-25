Transport app Suishenxing is now available in English

The English version of Shanghai's intelligent transportation network app, Suishenxing, is now available, making it easier for foreigners to use public transport.

The English version of the mobile application of Shanghai's intelligent transportation network, Suishenxing (随申行), was launched on Monday.

Foreigners have to register and open an online payment to get a swipe-for-all QR code on the app.

It supports 1,560 bus lines (including Fengxian BRT and Songjian Tram), 20 Metro lines (including Maglev), 17 Pujiang ferry lines, and 9 Chongming ferry rides.

Foreign commuters will receive the same discounts as local residents: a 10 percent Metro discount after spending over 70 yuan (US$9.75) in a month and a 1-yuan discount between two bus rides or "Metro and bus" within two hours.

The local government-founded Suishenxing is the first metropolitan platform with public transportation, taxi and vehicle hailing, bike sharing, and smart parking.

Shanghai's state-owned Shanghai Mobility Service Technology Company developed the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system. It went online last October.

The company announced that the Suishenxing app will soon offer tickets for unlimited rides on most Shanghai buses, Metro lines, and ferries, making city transit easier for foreigners.

Here are some tips for getting a swipe-for-all travel QR code in Shanghai.

Step 1: Download Suishenxing app

Search for "SH MaaS" in the app store, and select EN (English) as the preferred language.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Step 2: Real-name authentication

Click "Open Now" to complete real-name authentication and link the code to your preferred payment method to complete the verification.



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Step 3: Travel with the code

Users can scan the code at bus and subway gates.

Ti Gong