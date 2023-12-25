News / Metro

Transport app Suishenxing is now available in English

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:09 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
The English version of Shanghai's intelligent transportation network app, Suishenxing, is now available, making it easier for foreigners to use public transport.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:09 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0

The English version of the mobile application of Shanghai's intelligent transportation network, Suishenxing (随申行), was launched on Monday.

Foreigners have to register and open an online payment to get a swipe-for-all QR code on the app.

It supports 1,560 bus lines (including Fengxian BRT and Songjian Tram), 20 Metro lines (including Maglev), 17 Pujiang ferry lines, and 9 Chongming ferry rides.

Foreign commuters will receive the same discounts as local residents: a 10 percent Metro discount after spending over 70 yuan (US$9.75) in a month and a 1-yuan discount between two bus rides or "Metro and bus" within two hours.

The local government-founded Suishenxing is the first metropolitan platform with public transportation, taxi and vehicle hailing, bike sharing, and smart parking.

Shanghai's state-owned Shanghai Mobility Service Technology Company developed the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system. It went online last October.

The company announced that the Suishenxing app will soon offer tickets for unlimited rides on most Shanghai buses, Metro lines, and ferries, making city transit easier for foreigners.

Here are some tips for getting a swipe-for-all travel QR code in Shanghai.

Step 1: Download Suishenxing app

Search for "SH MaaS" in the app store, and select EN (English) as the preferred language.

Transport app Suishenxing is now available in English
Ti Gong

Search for "SH MaaS" in the app store.

Transport app Suishenxing is now available in English
Ti Gong

Link the code to your preferred payment method.

Step 2: Real-name authentication

Click "Open Now" to complete real-name authentication and link the code to your preferred payment method to complete the verification.

Transport app Suishenxing is now available in English
Ti Gong

Click "Open Now" to complete real-name authentication

Transport app Suishenxing is now available in English
Ti Gong

Select your preferred payment channel to get the swipe-for-all QR code.

Step 3: Travel with the code

Users can scan the code at bus and subway gates.

Transport app Suishenxing is now available in English
Ti Gong

Scan the code at bus and subway gates.

Transport app Suishenxing is now available in English
Ti Gong

Your can check your orders in the app.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fengxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     