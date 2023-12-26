News / Metro

Putuo's New Year celebrations begin at Global Harbor mall

Putuo District launched its New Year celebration events at Global Harbor mall, starting with the Miss Tourism of the Globe World Final 2023.
Ti Gong

The winners of the Miss Tourism of the Globe World Final 2023.

Putuo District has launched its New Year celebration events at the Global Harbor mall, starting with the Miss Tourism of the Globe World Final 2023.

Contestants from 30 countries competed in the event at the mall, one of the largest shopping centers in downtown Shanghai.

The winner was Adina-Veronica Danci from Romania, with Zhong Wanying from China, and Estephany Adriana Abasali Nasser from Venezuela placing second and third.

Additional awards for Continental Queens, Best National Costume, and other categories were also presented.

The event included performances such as the Dominican contestant's dance and the Japanese contestant's Chinese song and light show. Contestants wearing their countries' traditional dresses met customers to highlight the global cultures.

It marked the beginning of the New Year "Star Party" series of events on the fifth floor of the mall, featuring an aurora light show, snowfall, and an opera performance to create an immersive festive experience.

Putuo's New Year celebrations begin at Global Harbor mall
Ti Gong

Customers take part in shopping promotions at the mall.

