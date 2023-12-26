News / Metro

Discussion on city's digital transformation opens at Shanghai Tower

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0
Shanghai has outlined its ambition of becoming an global capital for digitalization by 2035, with digital technologies extensively integrated into the city's urban management.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0

A discussion about Shanghai's digital transformation has been opened at Shanghai Tower.

Shanghai has outlined its ambition of becoming an international capital for digitalization by 2035, with digital technologies more extensively integrated into urban management.

For instance, Shanghai Chengtou Group Corporation, a major state-owned infrastructure company, has built water quality alert systems at Shanghai's three major water sources, a real-time monitoring system at China's tallest building of Shanghai Tower, and the city's first "intelligent highway" which has helped to reduce accident rates by 12 percent, according to Tong Hongwei, a vice general manager from the company's information department.

However, problems have been popping up. Experts believe that two of the major challenges in the transformation are a lack of unified standards in the use of digital technologies and the a lack of talented personnel who know about digitalization and operation.

Chen Zhengwei, deputy director of Shanghai-based tech giant INESA's Smart City Design Institute, also emphasized the importance of the circulation of data elements.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Tower
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     