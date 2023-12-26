Elderly and child care street opens in Xuhui

The project is part of an effort to create accessible community life circles within a 15-minute walk in the downtown area.

Shanghai's Xuhui District launched the city's first Elderly and Child Care Street in Changqiao Subdistrict on Monday.

The Qinghe Elderly and Child Care Street offers a range of services tailored for elderly and children. It includes free health check-ups and a health market, focusing on the well-being of these age groups.

The initiative includes a variety of family-friendly voluntary activities, emphasizing community engagement and support.

Elderly residents over 60 years old, for instance, can access free or convenient community services such as haircutting, meal deliveries, and health consultations in the subdistrict.

The community also provides regular services such as legal advice, paper-cutting, and parent-child education programs. These initiatives reflect a commitment to enhancing the lives of residents, particularly the elderly and young, according to the subdistrict.

The subdistrict is a key residential area, containing 32 schools. Nearly half of its population is comprised of the elderly and minors.

This project follows other themed streets in Xuhui, such as the Music Street in Hunan Subdistrict and the Health Community in Fenglin. Each street caters to specific community needs, such as music education and healthcare services.

The district plans to expand this concept to all 13 subdistricts, focusing on diverse themes to improve community engagement and living standards, the Xuhui government said.