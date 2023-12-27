News / Metro

Drivers warned about fog affecting visibility

  21:40 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
Yellow alert issued at 8:30pm which will affect drivers in most areas of the city from midnight to Thursday morning and with some seeing visibility reduced to less than 200 meters.
Shanghai's Meteorological Center issued a yellow alert for heavy fog at 8:30pm on Wednesday.

It warned that visibility will be reduced to less than 500 meters in most areas of the city from midnight to Thursday morning, in some areas it would be less than 200 meters.

People are advised to pay attention to the adverse effects of the low visibility on road traffic and make their travel plans accordingly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
