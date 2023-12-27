News / Metro

Jing'an District looks back on a year of culture

A tea festival and a dazzling light display were among the highlights of the district's year, greatly enhancing its global image and bringing considerable economic benefits.
Ti Gong

Shining Shanghai was a dazzling display of light.

The top ten cultural events in Jing'an District this year were announced at an award ceremony on Tuesday.

According to Jing'an Culture and Tourism Bureau, Shining Shanghai Festival's dazzling display of light has greatly helped improve the global image its Suhe Bay area as well as brought considerable economic benefits.

The 11-day festival, held in September and October, featured light performances along the river, connecting a series of historical locations such as Tianhou Palace, Shenyuli and the former site of Shanghai's Chamber of Commerce.

It has won over 2 billion clicks on the Internet, and ranked first of all trending topics around the city on Weibo and Douyin. The adjacent Suhewan MIXC World got approximately 90,000 visitors in a single day as a result of the festival, setting a new record.

Another highlight was the virtual interactive show "Horizon of Khufu," which used virtual and augmented reality technologies to transport people back to an Egyptian village 4,500 years ago. Jing'an is the second leg of the exhibition, which was launched in Paris last year.

Others honored included newly opened Daning Road Subdistrict's community cultural center, the 28th Shanghai International Tea Culture Festival and the first Shanghai International Children's Theater Festival.

Source: SHINE
