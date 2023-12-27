News / Metro

Citizen forest chief's garden opens to the public

Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:09 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
At the former residence of an influential businessman who was one of Hong Kong's wealthiest men, Egyptian George looks after garden which had been off limits for nearly a century.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:09 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
Citizen forest chief's garden opens to the public
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Former residence of Robert Ho Tung.

Egyptian Ahmed Mohamed Fakhry, commonly known as George, has recently taken up the new role as a "citizen forest chief" and he's working it with gusto.

During seven years in Shanghai, one of his favorite destinations is the historical Shaanxi Road where he likes to go for a walk with his family.

With the opening of a roadside garden which has been off limits to the general public for nearly a century, he was named as a "citizen forest chief" who's tasked with protecting the garden's environment through patrols and other volunteering activities in his free time.

"I didn't expect it would happen this way," he said. "It's pretty well done. When construction started, I hadn't expected it would open to the public."

The garden belongs to the former residence of Robert Ho Tung (1862-1956), an influential Eurasian businessman who was one of Hong Kong's wealthiest men in his day.

Citizen forest chief's garden opens to the public
Ti Gong

The garden is now open to the public.

The villa on the property at 457 Shaanxi Road N. in Jing'an District, covers an area of nearly 10,000 square meters, of which nearly a third is a garden.

Built in 1928, it is a Neoclassical-style home designed by legendary architect Laszlo Hudec (1893-1958), who created more than 60 impressive buildings in Shanghai.

After the tycoon moved back to Hong Kong in 1949, Shanghai's housing authority took over the estate. Later, it became the office of the Shanghai Dictionary Publishing House.

After the publisher left and the site was renovated to a creative park, the garden became accessible to the public last week.

According to the Jing'an Landscaping and City Appearance Bureau, fashion shows and art performances will be staged in the garden in future.

Jing'an has been adding more public open green spaces. So far, Shanghai Exhibition Center, Jing'an Sculpture Park and several other landmarks in the district have removed fences. Next year, Jing'an Hotel and Wuye Square will also open their gardens to the public.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     