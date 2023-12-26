Indoor events to celebrate New Year in Shanghai

City News Service has put together a collection of indoor venues in the city to celebrate New Year in our last events roundup for 2023.

As another year comes to a close, where will you go with your family, friends, or partner to spend the last few hours of the year and ring in the New Year?

Local landmarks and themed parks all host colorful events, such as Yuyuan Garden's New Year lantern show, Shanghai Disney Resort's fireworks show, Happy Valley's water curtain fireworks show, and Jinjiang Park's snow town New Year's Eve party.

City News Service has also put together a collection of indoor places in the city to celebrate New Year in our last events roundup for 2023.

CAGES 2024 Countdown Party

To usher in the New Year, local sports restaurant and bar Cages is hosting its 2024 New Year's Eve Countdown Party to welcome 2024 with a bang.



Get ready for extensive celebrations with a special DJ lineup, pop quizzes, and three different party packages. There are also special VIP private lounge packages for up to 20 guests to suit customer demand.

The packages come with premium spirits, soft drinks, fruit platters, and all night game free flow to keep the festivities alive. Seats are limited with free entry and you can contact Cages by scanning the QR code on the poster to book a package in advance.

Date: Dec 31, from 9pm

Venue: Cages

Address: 3/F, 428 Jiangning Rd

江宁路428号

Vienna Johann Strauss Orchestra New Year's Concert

Eighty-four years ago, at the darkest moment in the history of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the World War II, a special concert was performed, at which Johann Strauss' "Emperor Waltz OP. 437" received an enthusiastic response.



In order to promote the morale-boosting concert format, on December 31, 1939, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Clemens Krauss, staged a concert in its home city entirely of works by the renowned Strauss family.

The concert consisted of fragments of Strauss dance music and operetta works. The New Year's Concert the following year was moved to January 1, 1941, and the Vienna New Year's concert format was cemented.

At the end of 2023, the Vienna Johann Strauss Orchestra will play at the Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall on the evening of December 31. In the vein of the Vienna New Year's Concert, it uses the dance music and operetta compositions by the Strauss family and other Viennese composers to bring a New Year's concert with the purest "Viennese flavor."

This year is the 20th year that the Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall has held a New Year's Eve concert.

With immortal masterpieces such as "Die Fledermaus Overture," "Tritsch-Tratsch, Polka schnell, Op. 214," and "An der schönen blauen Donau,Walzer, Op. 314," the audience can enjoy outstanding music for the New Year.

Date: Dec 31, 10:30pm

Venue: Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall

Address: 523 Yan'an Rd E 延安东路523号

Admission: 180-1080 yuan (US$25.19-151.16)

Living in Love! concert by Jin Chengzhi and the Rainbow Chorus

The New Year's Eve concert of local choir the Rainbow Chorus will focus on the love in people's lives.



At concert, you are likely to find music to suit any mood you feel when bidding farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new.

The song "What You Want Will Come True" will have listeners singing their New Year's wishes together.

With "Rainbow," you can look back at the four seasons that are passing and the memories you have made in 2023.

"Farewell is a Day" and "A Hard Thing" allow audience members to say goodbye to the things that they lost or moved on from in the past year.

With "Live in Love!," audience can dance with love, paying tribute to the new year and everything they love.

Jin Chengzhi's new work "I Fall from the Branch," which represents the voice of a cicada, will make its debut at the concert.

There is also a surprise track "*" in the concert, offering a little of the unknown for the New Year's Eve audience.

Date: Dec 31, 10pm

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd 丁香路425号

Admission: 180-1080 yuan

Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra New Year's Eve Concert

The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra is one of the world's top chamber orchestras whose members represent the best musicians in Vienna today.



The orchestra performs at the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna all year round, with more than 300 performances every year. It also serves as a musical ambassador for the Austrian government to all around the world.

The repertoire played by the orchestra is mainly composed of works by Mozart, the Strauss family, and other Austrian composers. These Viennese-style works are accompanied with excellent soloists, singers, and ballet dancers.

Date: Dec 30 until Jan 1 , 3pm & 7.30pm

Venue: Shanghai Center Theater

Address: 4/F, 1376 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1376号

Admission: 180-880 yuan

NYE Gold Celebration

Many things can be associated with gold: a solid gold dancer, a heart of gold, and Bond villain Goldfinger to name just a few. However, at the end of this year, it will be most associated with The Pearl's NYE Gold celebration.



At The Pearl, you are offered a golden evening of comedy, live music, and high-flying aerialists under the big top known as The Pearl.

Shanghai performer Cocosanti will help to bring the merriment. Joining Cocosanti onstage will be The Pearl's own Red Stars Band, playing golden hits from our most celebrated shows.

Adding to the excitement, the audience will be graced by the talented singer and musician Dave Stone. New Visual DJ team, ELECTRO-PICANTE, will be playing tunes from early until late so there will be no downtime between live acts.

A celebration wouldn't be the same without golden drinks and some tasty morsels whipped up by The Pearl's own Montreal chef Lung.

Tickets prices include a glass of bubbly at 2024's arrival and a full night of entertainment. Doors open at 6pm and the entertainment starts from 9pm.

Date: December 31, 9pm

Venue: The Pearl

Address: 471 Zhapu Rd 乍浦路471号

Admission: 388 yuan (early bird ticket), 488 yuan (door ticket)

The Great 20's New Year's Eve Swing Dance Party

A long-planned New Year's Eve carnival which will be held at the Navy Club, at the Columbia Circle.

This building, built in 1924, will be transformed into a retro New Year's Eve swing dance site. People can put on their most retro costumes and travel back to the old days of swing clubs.



There will be a 40-minute swing dance class for beginners and an opening performance by the Shanghai Charleston Dance Troupe. Jazz singers, musicians, and retro bloggers will also attend the event.

A group swing dance session will take place as well for participants to enjoy together.

Date: Dec 31, 8pm-late

Venue: Navy Club, Columbia Circle

Address: 1262 Yan'an Rd W. 延安西路1262号

Admission: 120 yuan (early bird ticket) , 200 yuan (double ticket )

*The ticket price includes the 40-minute swing dance class and a drink.

The Galactic Ball NYE Countdown Party

This will be a futuristic-yet-retro party at the Shanghai EDITION hotel, with the evening themed as a retro glam, and metallic space rave.



There will be immersive performances and three style party stages in the hotel's event space, the bar Electric Circus, and restaurant Hiya, each with its own musical style and DJ lineups.

Guests can enjoy free-flow drinks all night long as part of the entry price.

Date: Dec 31, 9:30pm to late

Venue: The Shanghai EDITION

Address: 199 Nanjing Rd E. 南京西路199号

Admission: 558-1158 yuan

Glitz & Glam Paradise NYE Party at Park Hyatt Shanghai

Shanghai-based event agency Epicurus Mingler presents its Glitz & Glam Paradise Countdown Party, which should be the highest New Year Eve's party at the Park Hyatt Shanghai, on the 92nd floor of the World Financial Tower.



When appreciating the panoramic views of Shanghai, guests can also enjoy music from a lineup of six DJs.

The tickets all include two hours of free flow champagne, all-night free-flowing wine, and tapas.

Please scan the below QR code to join the guest list.

Date: December 31, 9pm-3am

Venue: Park Hyatt Shanghai

Address: 92/F, Shanghai World Financial Center, 100 Century Avenue

世纪大道100号

Admission: 688-1088 yuan

Havana Night

Local bar Havana will host a Latin-style New Year's Eve party where people can taste a variety of fine wines from all over the world while enjoying charming city skyline views and those of the Bund.



There will be live performances and interactions as well as a lineup of DJs.

The party features a hot Latin live dance performance and people can also swing to the dynamic rhythm and quickly become closer by dancing together.

A variety of free-flow designated drinks are available on site.

Date: Dec 31, 9pm-2am

Venue: Havana Bar, Grand Kempinski Hotel

Address: 1288 Lujiazui Ring Rd 陆家嘴环路1288号

Admission: 228-1888 yuan

Harmony Art Winter Market Pet Day

Local art community Harmony Art and animal adoption community JAR Stray Animal Rescue are jointly offering a pet day on New Year's Eve at the HA Winter Market in the HA Design Center.



Events will start at noon with the New Year's "Petman" pet photography program, which will last through 7pm.

A speech about Paws For Healing canine therapy in China will be given from 2pm to 3pm and, starting from 3:20pm, there will be a more than one-hour talk with the curator of the photographic exhibition of the International Animal Future Film Festival, which promotes animal films and fosters a human and animal-friendly community.

Between 5pm and 6pm, there will be a lecture on how to best rescue stray animals.

Date: Dec 31, 12pm-9pm

Venue: HA Design Center

Address: 888 Dong'an Rd 东安路888号