News / Metro

Honors for overseas students and their Shanghai stories

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
Latest initiative by city's publicity department to encourage cross-cultural exchanges through new means of storytelling concludes with a year-end gathering and award ceremony.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
Honors for overseas students and their Shanghai stories
Ti Gong

Top prize winners and representatives from local universities pictured at the award ceremony.

Over a dozen overseas students' short videos and multimedia works were honored as a latest program held by the Shanghai Publicity Department concluded with a year-end gathering on Wednesday.

Aleksandra Antonenko from Shanghai Jiao Tong University won the first prize with her short video "Love Shanghai Love Coffee."

As the latest initiative taken by the city to encourage cross-cultural exchanges through new means of storytelling, the "Generation Z with Shanghai Stories" campaign received 150 entries submitted by students from more than 20 countries and regions in over a dozen colleges and universities.

Individual and team works from top universities including Fudan University, Shanghai University, Tongji University were commended for their vibrant style and personal touch in depicting the stories reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of community lifestyle in the city.

Honors for overseas students and their Shanghai stories
Ding Yining / SHINE

International students were attracted to traditional Chinese decorations during the year-end gathering.

The year-end gathering brought together representatives from nine local universities and nearly 200 international students, with selected members from Laos, Morocco and Pakistan, staged a wide range of singing and dancing performances.

Shanghai Publicity Department aims to enlist a batch cross-cultural talents from local universities each year to share their stories of Shanghai.

The program also expects to convey an uplifting spirit for not only international students but young people in general as well as people from all walks of life to fully embrace the colorful and vibrant lifestyle in the city.

Honors for overseas students and their Shanghai stories
Ti Gong

International students stage a performance during the gathering.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Fudan University
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     