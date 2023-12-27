Honors for overseas students and their Shanghai stories

Latest initiative by city's publicity department to encourage cross-cultural exchanges through new means of storytelling concludes with a year-end gathering and award ceremony.

Ti Gong

Over a dozen overseas students' short videos and multimedia works were honored as a latest program held by the Shanghai Publicity Department concluded with a year-end gathering on Wednesday.

Aleksandra Antonenko from Shanghai Jiao Tong University won the first prize with her short video "Love Shanghai Love Coffee."

As the latest initiative taken by the city to encourage cross-cultural exchanges through new means of storytelling, the "Generation Z with Shanghai Stories" campaign received 150 entries submitted by students from more than 20 countries and regions in over a dozen colleges and universities.

Individual and team works from top universities including Fudan University, Shanghai University, Tongji University were commended for their vibrant style and personal touch in depicting the stories reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of community lifestyle in the city.

Ding Yining / SHINE

The year-end gathering brought together representatives from nine local universities and nearly 200 international students, with selected members from Laos, Morocco and Pakistan, staged a wide range of singing and dancing performances.

Shanghai Publicity Department aims to enlist a batch cross-cultural talents from local universities each year to share their stories of Shanghai.

The program also expects to convey an uplifting spirit for not only international students but young people in general as well as people from all walks of life to fully embrace the colorful and vibrant lifestyle in the city.