Delivery workers start the year with a new apartment

Ti Gong

Delivery workers in Putuo District started the year by moving into newly constructed, affordable homes on Wuwei Road E.

The initiative is part of Putuo's effort to provide low-cost housing for its new employment groups, such as delivery riders.

Zong Bo, who was among the first to receive the keys to a new home, said it was a dream come true: a stable, affordable place to live.

Over a month ago, Zong was selected as the lucky first resident for the "Rider's New Home" initiative. He chose a two-bedroom apartment priced at 1,000 yuan (US$141) a month, a reduction from the 1,600 yuan he used to pay for his previous shared, older residence.

The 98 fully equipped apartments range from two-person to four-person rooms and are priced between 550 to 950 yuan per month. The project in Putuo's Taopu Town is expected to be promoted citywide, officials said.

Ti Gong

The Hexin Apartments was buzzing with excitement as delivery workers moved in on Monday morning.

The homes come with amenities like a washer-dryer in each room, housekeeping services and shared spaces including a billiards table, basketball court and karaoke facilities.

Putuo aims to add 32,488 rental units by 2025 and has already achieved about 80 percent of its target. This year, it plans to provide an additional 1,000 beds for delivery staff and other employees in need.

The district hosted a New Year's welcome event for the delivery staff. Each resident received a gift package from the government.

Other 50 service measures tailored to the needs of the new employment groups will also be provided, such as specialized training courses and innovative childcare solutions.

In China, over 13 million delivery personnel, predominantly employed in megacities such as Shanghai, are increasingly burdened by soaring housing and rental costs.