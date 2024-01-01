News / Metro

Delivery workers start the year with a new apartment

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
Newly constructed, affordable homes on Wuwei Road E. are part of Putuo District's effort to provide low-cost housing for its new employment groups, such as delivery riders.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
Delivery workers start the year with a new apartment
Ti Gong

The first batch of delivery workers in Putuo move to newly unveiled affordable apartments on Monday.

Delivery workers in Putuo District started the year by moving into newly constructed, affordable homes on Wuwei Road E.

The initiative is part of Putuo's effort to provide low-cost housing for its new employment groups, such as delivery riders.

Zong Bo, who was among the first to receive the keys to a new home, said it was a dream come true: a stable, affordable place to live.

Over a month ago, Zong was selected as the lucky first resident for the "Rider's New Home" initiative. He chose a two-bedroom apartment priced at 1,000 yuan (US$141) a month, a reduction from the 1,600 yuan he used to pay for his previous shared, older residence.

The 98 fully equipped apartments range from two-person to four-person rooms and are priced between 550 to 950 yuan per month. The project in Putuo's Taopu Town is expected to be promoted citywide, officials said.

Delivery workers start the year with a new apartment
Ti Gong

A New Year bazaar welcomed the new residents to the apartments.

The Hexin Apartments was buzzing with excitement as delivery workers moved in on Monday morning.

The homes come with amenities like a washer-dryer in each room, housekeeping services and shared spaces including a billiards table, basketball court and karaoke facilities.

Putuo aims to add 32,488 rental units by 2025 and has already achieved about 80 percent of its target. This year, it plans to provide an additional 1,000 beds for delivery staff and other employees in need.

The district hosted a New Year's welcome event for the delivery staff. Each resident received a gift package from the government.

Other 50 service measures tailored to the needs of the new employment groups will also be provided, such as specialized training courses and innovative childcare solutions.

In China, over 13 million delivery personnel, predominantly employed in megacities such as Shanghai, are increasingly burdened by soaring housing and rental costs.

Delivery workers start the year with a new apartment
Ti Gong

The New Year bazaar at the apartments was enjoyed by the new residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     