Here comes the sun as crowds gather at Jinshan's City Beach

The coastal area of suburban Jinshan District became a popular site for locals to ring in the new year.

Crowds gathered at the district's City Beach as early as 5:30am to wait for the sunrise, along with tens of fishing boats rocking gently to and fro in the waters.

Traditional Chinese dragon dancing and live piano performances added to the festive vibe.

About an hour and half later, the day broke as the sun started to appear in the sky.

The crowds took photos of it and flew colorful balloons to make a wish for the year ahead.

Ti Gong