News / Metro

Here comes the sun as crowds gather at Jinshan's City Beach

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
District's coastal area was a popular destination for people seeking to celebrate the arrival of 2024 and witness the first rays of sunshine on the first day of the new year.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0

Shot by Jinshan Media Center. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

The coastal area of suburban Jinshan District became a popular site for locals to ring in the new year.

Crowds gathered at the district's City Beach as early as 5:30am to wait for the sunrise, along with tens of fishing boats rocking gently to and fro in the waters.

Traditional Chinese dragon dancing and live piano performances added to the festive vibe.

About an hour and half later, the day broke as the sun started to appear in the sky.

The crowds took photos of it and flew colorful balloons to make a wish for the year ahead.

Here comes the sun as crowds gather at Jinshan's City Beach
Ti Gong

People ring in the new year at the beach in Jinshan.

Here comes the sun as crowds gather at Jinshan's City Beach
Ti Gong

A golden sky as the sun starts to appear on the first day of the year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Jinshan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     