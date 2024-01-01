News / Metro

2024 walkers celebrate the arrival of 2024 in Pudong

  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
Huangpu riverfront plays host to thousands as they celebrate by making their way along the river from MIFA 1862 to the Museum of Pudong in the first sunshine of the new year.
Li Qian / SHINE

A dragon dance performance during the walk.

A total of 2024 people walked along Pudong's Huangpu riverfront this morning to welcome in the new year of 2024.

They started from the MIFA 1862, an artsy commercial space that Japanese architect Kengo Kuma had renovated from an over 150-year-old shipyard, and ended at the Museum of Pudong, a marble-and-glass rectangle by French architect Jean Nouvel.

Along the route, traditional Chinese performances, such as a dragon dance and kong zhu, known as the Chinese yo-yo, were staged.

Olympic cycling champion Zhong Tianshi and 1st Winter Olympic gold medalist Yang Yang were among the walkers.

"It's so special to roam along the Huangpu River in the first day of 2024. As I passed those skyscrapers in Lujiazui, I felt so proud of my hometown in Pudong," Zhong said.

Ti Gong

Sunshine greeted the walkers as they celebrated the new year.

Ti Gong

Walkers end their journey at the Museum of Pudong.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yang Yang
Huangpu River
Lujiazui
Huangpu
Pudong
