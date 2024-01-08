News / Metro

BYD surpasses Tesla in sales: Unveiling 3 key facts behind its success

Li Yi
Li Yi
  16:39 UTC+8, 2024-01-08       0
"Tesla is an AI/robotics company that appears to many to be a car company," Musk replied when comparing Tesla to BYD. So, what is BYD?
Li Yi
Li Yi
  16:39 UTC+8, 2024-01-08       0

BYD sold more than 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023, 1.6 million battery-only vehicles and 1.4 million hybrids.

In the fourth quarter, BYD sold 526,409 battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It bested Tesla, which used to be the world's biggest BEV sellers, for the first time, with the latter selling 484,000 cars in the same period.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, responded to a tweet from a user who asked, "Tesla VS BYD, is it possible to compare these two companies?"

"Tesla is an AI/robotics company that appears to many to be a car company," Musk replied.

BYD surpasses Tesla in sales: Unveiling 3 key facts behind its success

The screenshot comes from social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

So, what is BYD?

BYD surpasses Tesla in sales: Unveiling 3 key facts behind its success
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Tesla
Elon Musk
BYD
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     