NPC delegates and CPPCC members seek innovative ways to deal with urban renewal

Stephanie Lo, executive director of Shui On Land, delivers critical recommendations for urban redevelopment during the Two Sessions presentation.

The second plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee opened on January 22.



Urban redevelopment is essential, directly impacting the lives of the people. Shanghai's 2024 development plan emphasizes "urban renewal" as a key theme, spurring lively talks among NPC deputies and CPPCC members on how to make it more innovative.

A city's prosperity stems from its people, and people are its basis. President Xi Jinping has consistently stated that we must follow the principle of creating a people's city for the people. To expedite the development of a modern, socialist, and cosmopolitan metropolis with worldwide influence, it is critical to always act for and rely on the people.

Stephanie Lo, executive director of Shui On Land and a CPPCC Shanghai committee member, responded with three proposals in the "Two Sessions."

Reviving city vibes by activating existing commercial spaces

Significant changes in how people live and work have happened in response to the pandemic's disruptive effects and rapid technological breakthroughs. This shift is most visible in the current status of commercial buildings in Shanghai.



There are numerous inefficient and old commercial structures in the central urban area, some of which pose a safety risk. Due to an oversupply of commercial space, the vacancy rate keeps rising. Demonstrating a mismatch between people's need for diverse and convenient mixed-use places and actual reality.

In response to the findings, Lo emphasizes the need to implement key measures. This entails incorporating the renovation of existing commercial facilities into urban renewal programs and developing targeted policies for their transformation.

The strategic focus should be on kicking off the renewal of old commercial buildings in the heart of the city. While attempting to preserve the original architectural integrity, a flexible policy balancing plot ratios can be adopted. Combining novel architectural techniques and incorporating multipurpose features that seamlessly integrate workplaces, retail locations, cultural hubs, residences, and public spaces may result in a dynamic "vertical city" space.

This approach seeks to maximize the utilization of urban center land resources and gather more enterprises and talent.

Strengthening the human-centric values of the city, extending the lively atmosphere of urban neighborhoods

Amid rapid economic, social, and urban development, people's evolving needs for diverse spaces and environments for work, life, entertainment, and social interactions call for a paradigm shift and innovative mechanisms to accelerate problem-solving.



"Roadside stores, a traditional retail format ingrained in our urban past, are no stranger to everyone. However, amidst urban renewal, many familiar businesses are gradually fading away," Lo told the "Two Sessions."

"We've observed that in several redevelopment areas, after the overall relocation, buildings remain vacant for a long time, which sometimes extends until the completion of the renovation that lasts for years.

From the urban planning perspective, Lo proposes accelerating pilot projects and exploring mixed-use land functions to create dynamic communities seamlessly blending work, life, culture, education, retail, dining, and leisure, preserving the city's vibrancy.

Furthermore, she suggests that the government, taking into account the specific conditions of each area, reasonably pace relocation and development, establish flexible temporary commercial precincts, encourage more mixed-use land allocation, and organically connect commercial, office, residential, and urban public spaces to meet diverse needs and contribute to constructing "15-minute community life circles." The infusion of diverse and rich cultural elements enhances the attractiveness and development potential of multifunctional zones in the city center.

Inheriting the urban context, empowering economic development through culture

An internationally famous metropolis relies on culture, highlighting the necessity to preserve historical architectural assets and revitalize cultural content.



According to Lo, Shanghai has a rich urban culture, a diversified population, and a strong cultural consumption market. To bring regionally rooted firms with specific Chinese qualities back into everyday life, she advises combining "culture and business."

Lo wants to bring high-quality local products back into people's lives through better marketing, store design, and packaging. Traditional brands can maintain customer loyalty by highlighting their cultural value and promoting nostalgic touchpoints, resulting in continued vitality.

Lo supports government initiatives that promote "culture and business" cross-disciplinary breakthroughs. Creating new scenarios, formats, and models and establishing a cultural innovation ecosystem with professional institutions, enterprises, and cultural creators is required.

The goal is to foster a multitude of high-quality cultural brands, elevate cultural consumption, build an international consumption center, and improve citizen well-being by providing financial support, operational empowerment, and other supportive measures.