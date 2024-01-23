Shanghai by numbers: Achievements in 2023, targets for 2024
20:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-23 0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng presented the government work report at the opening plenary of the second session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress today.
20:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-23 0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng presented the government work report at the opening plenary of the second session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress today. Let's check out some details in the government report.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports