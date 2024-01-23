﻿
News / Metro

Non-invasive prenatal screening developed

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:34 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
Local doctors have devised a new prenatal screening method that examines cell-free DNA in pregnant women's plasma for fetus-inherited abnormalities.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:34 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0

Local medical doctors led a study to provide a non-invasive prenatal cell-free DNA screening for the fetus' genetic condition.

Prenatal screening is essential for detecting congenital defects. The current non-invasive prenatal testing technique focuses on chromosomal diseases and is unable to detect single-gene problems.

Single-gene disorders are responsible for up to 12 percent of all inborn deformities. Experts believe that incorporating single-gene disorders into prenatal screening is critical for improving the service.

Dr Huang of University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital collaborated with experts from and Hunan provinces to develop an innovative prenatal technology that tests cell-free DNA in pregnant women's plasma to achieve a more complete screening for fetus-inherited defects, filling the gap in single-gene disorder detection and realizing more precise prenatal and perinatal management.

To assess the new technology's efficacy and accuracy, specialists conducted a one-year clinical trial that included 1,090 pregnant women. In total, 135 people were found to have genetic abnormalities during prenatal or postnatal checks. The cell-free DNA technique detected 98 genetic diseases in 876 fetuses suspected of having structural abnormalities.

"The experiment indicates that incorporating both single-gene diseases and chromosome abnormalities in prenatal screening can boost detection rates by 60.7 percent while also providing more essential data and evidence for genetic disorders.

"Moreover, we discovered that cell-free DNA technology has a significant role in identifying sick fetuses who do not exhibit symptoms in the early stages of pregnancy or who have nerve defects that are difficult to image," Huang said.

According to the study, 13 of the 37 fetuses with single-gene disease had genetic mutations associated with nervous system injury, which can cause learning difficulties, slow development, and intelligence disorders. However, such fetuses did not exhibit brain or central nervous system disorders during prenatal imaging.

"It means cell-free DNA technology has significant effects on accurately identifying high-risk chromosome and single-gene disorders through safe and accurate testing," said Huang.

The findings were published in the Nature Medicine journal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     