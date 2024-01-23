Advisers seek retention of memories of the city's past

Proposal by four political advisers that the government should organize surveys of old buildings and neighborhoods that have since been remodeled, and collate their history.

A number of political advisers proposed that the government should create historical markers at sites of demolished historical architectures and neighborhoods in Shanghai to retain the city's history.

Shanghai history began about 6,000 years ago when landmass formed in its western part. Since reform and opening up, the city has been rapidly developing, with some old buildings and neighborhoods replaced by new ones, historical and cultural traces being almost wiped out.

Four members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee, An Qi, Huang Ming, Zhao Ling and Fang Jian'an, suggested that the government should organize surveys of old buildings and neighborhoods that have been remodeled, especially those with old structures demolished. Their history, architecture, culture and many other information should be collated.

Regardless of whether those buildings or sites are now transformed into high-rise buildings, elevated roads, shopping malls, or new neighborhoods, signboards, steles or other markers can be put up in the original places to tell their history, helping residents form a collective historical and cultural memory.

The advisers also hoped that the establishment of historical markers should become a common practice to introduce the history and culture of each building or area in future renovation or construction projects.