China releases plan for Pudong New Area's pilot comprehensive reform

  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-01-22
The General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council have released a plan for the pilot comprehensive reform of Pudong New Area of Shanghai.
The General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council have released an implementation plan for the pilot comprehensive reform of Pudong New Area of Shanghai.

The plan, with a 2023-2027 timeframe, aims to support the high-level reform and opening up of Pudong New Area, as well as efforts to build Pudong into a leading area for socialist modernization.

According to the plan, Pudong New Area will be provided with greater autonomy in reforms in "key areas" and "key links". Support will be given to the new area to take the lead in improving systems and mechanisms in all aspects, accelerate the building of a high-level socialist market economic system, and improve governance system and capabilities, so that the new area will play a leading role in the nation's efforts in building a modern socialist country in all respects and promoting Chinese modernization.

