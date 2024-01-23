News / Metro

Mayor: what Shanghai achieved in 2023 for the well-being of local residents

Shanghai spent the year dedicated to ensuring and improving residents' well-being, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng told the second session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The opening ceremony of the second session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress on Tuesday.

In 2023, Shanghai was fully dedicated to ensuring and improving people's well-being, bringing a better life to residents, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the annual session of the city legislature.

About 5,510 elderly-care beds and 41 community canteens for seniors were added, Gong said when he delivered the government work report at the second session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress.

The government also renovated nearly 2,600 care beds for the cognitively impaired, and over 7,700 homes, to make them senior-friendly, Gong said.

About 580 summer day-care classes for primary school students were provided and an additional 5,308 places were added to community child-care programs, he added.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng reports the government work during Tuesday's opening ceremony of the second session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress.

The government focused on the creation of public spaces.

Gong said another 8 kilometers of public waterfront areas along the Huangpu River had been linked up. Over 100 "beautiful street blocks" were established, and the spaces of 59 government agencies, public service institutions, and enterprises were opened to the public.

He added that 31 community fitness centers, 80 fitness walkways, and 671 exercise corners were built or renovated.

The local authorities also installed 51,000 new electric vehicle public charging piles last year.

Employment is also a key point of government work. Gong said 606,000 new jobs were created, and 227 community employment service centers were built.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
