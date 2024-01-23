Shanghai strives to be an international cultural metropolis

Shanghai will further improve its status as an international cultural metropolis, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said during the annual session of Shanghai People's Congress on Tuesday.

Shanghai will further improve its status as an international cultural metropolis and enhance the city's cultural soft power, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said when he elaborated on the major tasks this year during the opening ceremony of the annual session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress on Tuesday.

The government would maximize inbound tourist flow and resume the operation of international cruise lines this year, Gong said.



He added Shanghai would explore new forms of cultural tourism, such as immersive experiences, and the combination of virtual and physical tours.



Dong Jun / SHINE

In 2024, the Shanghai Museum East would open in the Pudong New Area. The establishment of the Shanghai Industrial Museum would be on the to-do list, Gong said.



He added the government would accelerate the development of major cultural facilities such as the Shanghai Grand Opera House. It would also encourage public cultural facilities to offer night-time services.



The authority would promote cultural products and services to overseas markets and produce Shanghai-based cultural brands with global influence.



Many international sports events would be hosted in Shanghai this year, such as the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the Olympic Qualifier Series for Paris 2024, and the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships (4CC).



This year, Shanghai's own brand events such as the Shanghai Sailing Open would also be organized, he said.

