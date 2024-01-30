News / Metro

Xuhui District entertains with a Chinese Lunar New Year gala

Xuhui District brought art to communities and the public with a Chinese Lunar New Year gala on Tuesday.

The Tianlin Community Culture Activity Center was filled with laughter and joy.

Express delivery workers, sanitation workers and community volunteers in the district were invited to appreciate what was on offer.

"Community work is not easy, but I have a strong sense of fulfillment," said a community volunteer surnamed Wang. "I am proud and deeply moved when seeing our daily work replicated on stage."

The performers included those from subdistricts and towns, communities and enterprises of the district, offering a feast to the eyes and delivering best wishes for the New Year.

The district's culture and tourism authorities also honored subdistricts with outstanding work in promoting art and culture to the public during the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
