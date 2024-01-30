Great places are at your doorstep as 200 target exceeded

The city has selected 205 "great places" so far, ranging from parks and green belts to fashion streets and blocks, art galleries and museums while six routes have been released.

The WuKang Building, one of the impressive structures on the city's list.



Shanghai has selected 205 "great places at your doorstep" so far, hitting the target of 200 by 2025 ahead of schedule, the city's cultural and tourism authorities said on Tuesday.

The places range from parks and green belts to fashion streets and blocks, art galleries and museums.

To date, the city has announced four batches of "great places at your doorstep."

The result was based on both votes from the public and experts' assessment.

They provide diversified options for residents to enrich their leisure life, and offer a glimpse into the city's natural landscape, lush greenery, culture and history, urban renewal progress, community life, mouthwatering delicacies, and innovation and ingenuity, officials said.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism also unveiled six routes incorporating these places.

Six routes will encourage people to explore Shanghai's culture.



Pudong Binjiang

The route strings Wangjiangyi (a rest house by the Huangpu River), 1862 Fashion and Art Center and Rong Study Room in Pudong New Area.

Yangpu Binjiang

The route includes the former site of the Yangshupu Power Plant, Fantasy Bubble, the former production site of the Shanghai Soap Company, and Fuxing Island Park.

A stroll along Suzhou Creek

This allows people to appreciate the beauty of the creek by visiting Suzhou Creek Industrial Civilization Exhibition Hall, Zhongshan Park Pier plus Wutong Square, and the X Tower.

Experience Shanghai and explore hidden beauty under plane trees

The route takes people to Normandie Apartments, Hengshan Garden, a pocket park, Ripple Pocket Park, 66 Wutongyuan and Jialanting, a pocket garden.

Explore haipai (Shanghai-style) culture

The route covers the Shige (literally translated as poem) branch of Sinan Bookstore, Xiwang Garden and Longtang Museum, Zhangyuan (Zhang's Garden) Fengshengli, and Shaanxi Rd N. Exhibition Center.

Shopping fun

This includes popular venues such as Xinhua Bookstore, Shanghai MIXC and Ala Town.

