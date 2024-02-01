News / Metro

Fudan's new schools to cultivate highly needed talent

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Xu Zhixin
  22:35 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0
University launches four institutions to provide innovative engineers for Shanghai's three major industries of integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Xu Zhixin
  22:35 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0

Fudan University launched four new institutions on Wednesday to cultivate highly needed innovative engineers for Shanghai's three major industries – integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence.

The four institutions are schools of Integrated Circuits and Micro-Nano Electronics, Computing and Intelligence, Biomedical Engineering and Technology, and Intelligent Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing. They are expected to welcome the first batch of undergraduates in September.

To join the schools, students will need to apply for the university's Shannon Program, named after Claude Elwood Shannon, an American scientist famous for his work on information theory.

After studying basic courses for a year, the students can choose one of the schools to continue with their preferred direction.

To cultivate top-notch innovative engineers, the university said it will provide high-quality resources and implement a "one-person, one-strategy" education approach for students admitted into the program. Top teachers and international courses will be provided, as well as innovation and entrepreneurship training.

Each student will be equipped with a tutor throughout their studies to improve their core competencies, such as scientific and technological writing. The schools will add more engineering practices and interdisciplinary courses into their curricula to improve students' innovation and problem-solving capabilities.

The university will also deepen cooperation with top international universities and research institutions in the program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     