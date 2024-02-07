News / Metro

Jiangnan's latest discoveries are on display at Jinze

An exhibition of Jinze Ancient Town features the Deke Erh Jiangnan cultural research base's most current fieldwork discoveries.
Poster for the exhibition

The "Jinze Ancient Town Tangible Culture and Document Exhibition" opened on February 5 at the Jinze Cultural and Sports Center.

The display, featuring 24 large display cabinets and eight sections, showcases the Deke Erh Jiangnan cultural research base's most recent fieldwork findings, including visual documents and artifacts from Jinze and its surrounding regions, as well as Erh's collection.

The exhibits include boats, windmills, and spinning wheels, as well as around 250 artifacts from Jinze Ancient Town, providing a thorough overview of the city's cultural legacy.

Jinze is located in an area with the highest concentration of prehistoric sites in the Jiangnan region.

To the north is Caoxie Mountain; to the west is Qianshanyang Village; and to the south are Majiabang, Liangzhu, and Hemudu relic sites. These places are only an hour's drive from Jinze, while Songze, Fuquan Mountain, and Guangfulin are also nearby.

Jinze Ancient Town

It was recently certified as a 4A scenic spot, with the most diverse collection of tangible and intangible cultural relics in Jiangnan.

An ancient bridge in Jinze

The exhibition focuses on the exploration of movable cultural heritage in Jinze and the adjacent areas, such as boats, carriages, tools, furniture, and domestic utensils. Here are some of the highlights of the exhibition:

The list of successful candidates in the imperial examinations from various dynasties in Jinze. Jinze has a long history of diligent learning and hard work, which has produced a series of exceptional individuals.

The book "Nong Ya" (a dictionary of agriculture) written by Ni Zhuo, a Jinze native during the Qing Dynasty (1644–1911)

A book that records Jinze's farming and weaving life. The iron spinning wheels created in Jinze and the carriages built by the Xie family are well-known. Jinze's rich tangible culture is inextricably linked to its people's devotion and workmanship.

The boat cabinets used by the waterfront households. With lakes and rivers all around it, Jinze has a vibrant boat culture that is still present today. Rowing and boating are fundamental skills for its residents.

The painted decorations on utensils. Residents of Jinze enjoy painting, adorning walls, hearths, cabinets, and even marriage beds with colorful strokes.

Household containers in red and gold colors, signifying wealth and success.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
