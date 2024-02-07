Jiangnan's latest discoveries are on display at Jinze

An exhibition of Jinze Ancient Town features the Deke Erh Jiangnan cultural research base's most current fieldwork discoveries.

The "Jinze Ancient Town Tangible Culture and Document Exhibition" opened on February 5 at the Jinze Cultural and Sports Center.

The display, featuring 24 large display cabinets and eight sections, showcases the Deke Erh Jiangnan cultural research base's most recent fieldwork findings, including visual documents and artifacts from Jinze and its surrounding regions, as well as Erh's collection.

The exhibits include boats, windmills, and spinning wheels, as well as around 250 artifacts from Jinze Ancient Town, providing a thorough overview of the city's cultural legacy.



Jinze is located in an area with the highest concentration of prehistoric sites in the Jiangnan region.

To the north is Caoxie Mountain; to the west is Qianshanyang Village; and to the south are Majiabang, Liangzhu, and Hemudu relic sites. These places are only an hour's drive from Jinze, while Songze, Fuquan Mountain, and Guangfulin are also nearby.

It was recently certified as a 4A scenic spot, with the most diverse collection of tangible and intangible cultural relics in Jiangnan.

The exhibition focuses on the exploration of movable cultural heritage in Jinze and the adjacent areas, such as boats, carriages, tools, furniture, and domestic utensils. Here are some of the highlights of the exhibition:

