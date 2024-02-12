News / Metro

Under the dragon lantern: a celebration of Spring Festival

Richard Gu
The Yuyuan Lantern Festival, started from January 21, attracted lots of tourists during the Chinese New Year Holiday.
The Yuyuan Lantern Festival, running since January 21, mesmerized tourists throughout the Chinese New Year holiday.

This annual event, held in Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden, boasts the title of one of China's oldest lantern fairs and showcases a cherished form of intangible cultural heritage.

Families, both local and international, flock to the festival to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere and exchange well wishes for the New Year.

Parents hoist their child for that perfect shot.

Unlike its European counterpart, the Chinese dragon, or "Loong," symbolizes strength, fortune, and control over the elements. The "Nine Dragons" installation, a magnificent three-story structure, is one of the festival's most breathtaking displays.

A boy showing off his new Dragon Dance Lantern before "Nine Dragons."

The lanterns on the back bring to life jellyfish and colorful fish, drawing inspiration from the "Classic of Mountains and Seas," a 4th-century BCE text detailing legendary geography and mythical creatures.

At one of the gates of Yu Garden in Shanghai, people were taking photos with the Dragon Pillar. While currently manageable, the number of visitors is expected to climb, necessitating crowd control measures at the entrance during peak hours.

A man takes photo of a massive wall of lanterns illustrating "2024". Over 1,600 lanterns adorn the wall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Yuyuan Garden
