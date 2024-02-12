Under the dragon lantern: a celebration of Spring Festival

The Yuyuan Lantern Festival, started from January 21, attracted lots of tourists during the Chinese New Year Holiday.

The Yuyuan Lantern Festival, running since January 21, mesmerized tourists throughout the Chinese New Year holiday.

This annual event, held in Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden, boasts the title of one of China's oldest lantern fairs and showcases a cherished form of intangible cultural heritage.

Families, both local and international, flock to the festival to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere and exchange well wishes for the New Year.

The lanterns on the back bring to life jellyfish and colorful fish, drawing inspiration from the "Classic of Mountains and Seas," a 4th-century BCE text detailing legendary geography and mythical creatures.

