Under the dragon lantern: a celebration of Spring Festival

The Yuyuan Lantern Festival, running since January 21, mesmerized tourists throughout the Chinese New Year holiday.
This annual event, held in Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden, boasts the title of one of China's oldest lantern fairs and showcases a cherished form of intangible cultural heritage.
Families, both local and international, flock to the festival to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere and exchange well wishes for the New Year.
Richard Gu
Parents hoist their child for that perfect shot.
Richard Gu
Unlike its European counterpart, the Chinese dragon, or "Loong," symbolizes strength, fortune, and control over the elements. The "Nine Dragons" installation, a magnificent three-story structure, is one of the festival's most breathtaking displays.
Richard Gu
A boy showing off his new Dragon Dance Lantern before "Nine Dragons."
Richard Gu
Richard Gu
Richard Gu
The lanterns on the back bring to life jellyfish and colorful fish, drawing inspiration from the "Classic of Mountains and Seas," a 4th-century BCE text detailing legendary geography and mythical creatures.
Richard Gu
Richard Gu
At one of the gates of Yu Garden in Shanghai, people were taking photos with the Dragon Pillar. While currently manageable, the number of visitors is expected to climb, necessitating crowd control measures at the entrance during peak hours.
Richard Gu
A man takes photo of a massive wall of lanterns illustrating "2024". Over 1,600 lanterns adorn the wall.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Wang Xiang