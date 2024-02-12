News / Metro

Nanjing Road West lights up for Spring Festival

Li Qian
Li Qian
  08:17 UTC+8, 2024-02-13       0
The show comprises a range of light displays, such as light installations, LED displays, naked-eye 3D displays, and 3D projection mapping on facades.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  08:17 UTC+8, 2024-02-13       0

Shot by Lou Yingjun, Qian Kun. Edited by Li Qian, Lou Yingjun, Qian Kun.

A dazzling light show is being staged at the bustling Nanjing Road W. commercial area as Spring Festival celebrations.

From west to east, it links six landmarks along the road – Jiuguang Department Store, Jing'an Park, Shanghai Center, Shanghai Exhibition Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui, and KYMS – to form an "illuminated dragon" flying through the downtown area.

The show comprises a range of light displays, such as light installations, LED displays, naked-eye 3D displays, and 3D projection mapping on facades.

The show takes place from 6pm to 10pm, every day through February 24.

Nanjing Road West lights up for Spring Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's landmarks are projected on construction fencing of the HKRI Taikoo Hui.

Nanjing Road West lights up for Spring Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A naked-eye 3D dragon display ights up Shanghai Center.

Nanjing Road West lights up for Spring Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Light displays at Jiuguang Department Store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
HKRI Taikoo Hui
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     