Nanjing Road West lights up for Spring Festival

The show comprises a range of light displays, such as light installations, LED displays, naked-eye 3D displays, and 3D projection mapping on facades.

A dazzling light show is being staged at the bustling Nanjing Road W. commercial area as Spring Festival celebrations.

From west to east, it links six landmarks along the road – Jiuguang Department Store, Jing'an Park, Shanghai Center, Shanghai Exhibition Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui, and KYMS – to form an "illuminated dragon" flying through the downtown area.

The show takes place from 6pm to 10pm, every day through February 24.

