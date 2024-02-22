﻿
News / Metro

Key projects to inject impetus into Pudong development belt

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-22       0
Promotion conferences sees more deals added to the hundreds launched in the "Golden Middle Ring," an area of 108 square kilometers along the Middle Ring Road, since 2020.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-22       0
﻿
﻿

A number of key projects have been signed to inject impetus to the development of Pudong's "Golden Middle Ring" development belt, according to a promotion conference on Thursday.

The development belt covers 108 square kilometers of land along the Middle Ring Road, and links Jinqiao, Zhangjiang, Beicai-Yuqiao, and former Expo site Qiantan.

Since 2020, 286 projects, with a total investment of nearly 580 billion yuan (US$80.7 billion), have been launched in the area. More deals were signed at Thursday's conference.

They include: SEVB, a global leader in lithium-ion batteries, will establish its R&D center; Hansoh Pharma, a global top 100 pharmaceutical enterprise, will establish its R&D headquarters; SP Group, a leading energy public utility group in the Asia-Pacific region, will set up an office in the area.

In addition, the development belt has partnered with a series of global firms and reputable agencies to promote investment.

They include Allen & Gledhill, CBRE, Knight Frank, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
CBRE
Qiantan
Cushman & Wakefield
﻿
﻿
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     