Key projects to inject impetus into Pudong development belt

Promotion conferences sees more deals added to the hundreds launched in the "Golden Middle Ring," an area of 108 square kilometers along the Middle Ring Road, since 2020.

A number of key projects have been signed to inject impetus to the development of Pudong's "Golden Middle Ring" development belt, according to a promotion conference on Thursday.

The development belt covers 108 square kilometers of land along the Middle Ring Road, and links Jinqiao, Zhangjiang, Beicai-Yuqiao, and former Expo site Qiantan.

Since 2020, 286 projects, with a total investment of nearly 580 billion yuan (US$80.7 billion), have been launched in the area. More deals were signed at Thursday's conference.

They include: SEVB, a global leader in lithium-ion batteries, will establish its R&D center; Hansoh Pharma, a global top 100 pharmaceutical enterprise, will establish its R&D headquarters; SP Group, a leading energy public utility group in the Asia-Pacific region, will set up an office in the area.

In addition, the development belt has partnered with a series of global firms and reputable agencies to promote investment.

They include Allen & Gledhill, CBRE, Knight Frank, and Cushman & Wakefield.