Thousands of youngsters enjoy an Odyssey of the Mind

Problem-solving event gathers 276 teams from schools in Shanghai competing against 220 teams from other provinces in China as well as six from South Korea and one from Germany.

Thousands of students from China and abroad demonstrated their creativity at Yujian High School Affiliated to Shanghai International Studies University over the weekend at the two-day Odyssey of the Mind Shanghai session.

The Odyssey of the Mind, an international creative problem-solving competition, gathered 276 teams from schools in Shanghai and invited 220 teams from other provinces in China as well as six from South Korea and one from Germany for exchanges and communication.

There were six assignments: the Drive-in Movie, AI Tech-NO-Art, Classics... Opening Night Antics, Deep Space Structure, Rocking World Detour, and the Night Life. Students could pick one problem and brought their creative works or performances to the site.

"These problems have no fixed answers and require students to dare to explore and be good at innovation. They also encourage collaboration and original creation in the process of solving problems," said Lin Zhongqin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Zhong Lixin, director of the Shanghai Association of Odyssey of the Mind, one of the organizers, said they hoped such project-based learning programs would inspire students' creativity and stimulate their potential and help cultivate more creative talent for society in the future.

Some teams pleasantly surprised judges during the competition.

Inspired by "Blossoms Shanghai," the latest hit TV series directed by Wong Kar-wai, a team from Shanghai Experimental School in the Pudong New Area humorously had Harry Porter character Dumbledore speak Shanghai dialect in their performance, making the audience burst into laughter. The Huacao School in Minhang District went back to the 17th century to ask Leonardo da Vinci for help in the identification of artworks.

More than 20 teams won out. They will have the opportunity to compete in the world finals at Iowa State University in the United States.

China has taken part in the event for 36 years and has won 75 championships in total.