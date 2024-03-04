News / Metro

University event educates students on HPV prevention

Experts promote benefits of vaccination on International HPV Awareness Day in a bid to stem the rising number of patients suffering the most prevalent cancer affecting women.
The peak ages for Chinese women catching HPV are between 17 and 24, and 40 to 44, local medical experts told a health promotion event on cervical cancer prevention and control at Fudan University on Monday, International HPV Awareness Day.

"University students are in the age box of the first peak, so we want to promote knowledge of cervical cancer and the importance of HPV vaccination among them," said Dr Sui Long, of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, and an ambassador for Shanghai's cervical cancer termination campaign.

Cervical cancer is the most prevalent female cancer. About 604,000 new cases are recorded worldwide each year, with over 341,000 deaths. China records approximately 109,000 new cases and 59,000 deaths every year. The incidence is rising and there are more young patients.

Ti Gong

A medic from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University answers a student's questions about HPV vaccination on Monday, International HPV Awareness Day.

However, cervical cancer can be prevented and controlled with vaccination a major measure. The World Health Organization has set a goal to terminate cervical cancer globally by 2030 through a 90-70-90 plan, meaning 90 percent of girls to be vaccinated before 15, 70 percent of women between 35 and 45 to receive high-quality screening, and proper treatment for 90 percent of cervical cancer patients.

According to the WHO, girls between the ages of 9 and 14 are the primary target for vaccination. If adolescent girls are vaccinated against HPV, it can stimulate a better immune response, and women who have not had sex will achieve the best preventive effect.

However, vaccinations and public awareness of regular screening and timely diagnosis and treatment in China is still not high.

"So our move today is to promote knowledge of cervical cancer and arouse university students' understanding and awareness of HPV vaccination," said Sui, who teamed up with other medical experts to add the clauses of encouraging eligible females to have vaccinations and pushing female minors' receiving vaccinations into the Shanghai's Women's Rights Protection Rule in 2022.

Ti Gong

Female students from Fudan University at the health promotion event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
