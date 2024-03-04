﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai most desirable city for young job seekers

City the most sought-after workplace for out-of-town job seekers, with a 70% increase in applications for a job during the first working week after the Spring Festival holiday.
Shanghai is the most desirable city to work in the eyes of young domestic job seekers, according to a recent survey.

Statistics from China's leading recruitment portal Liepin shows Shanghai trumping Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou as the most preferred destination to seek jobs during the first working week after the Spring Festival holiday.

In particular, Shanghai was the most sought-after workplace for out-of-town job seekers, as 15.84 percent of them applied for a job in Shanghai over the period, an increase of 70 percent over the same period last year.

Most of them came from Beijing (11.44%), followed by Suzhou (7.91%), Hangzhou (5.86%) and Shenzhen (5.35%). Over 40 percent of them were aged between 26 and 35.

In addition, Shanghai offered 11.99 percent of new job postings released in the Chinese mainland during the first week, an increase of 15.19 percent over the same period last year. And 57 percent offered annual salaries over 200,000 yuan (US$27,780).

Shenzhen was in the second place in providing 9.72 percent of vacancies, followed by Beijing (8.49%), Guangzhou (6.12%) and Hangzhou (5.47%).

In the first week, the Internet industry was most hungry for talent, with 9.37 percent of total postings.

The electronic/semiconductor/integrated circuit industry ranked second by offering 6.06 percent of postings, followed by software (4.21%), professional technical services (4.14%), machinery/equipment (3.93), pharmaceutical (3.9%) and fund/securities/futures (3.69%).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Follow Us

