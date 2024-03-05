Storm in a coffee cup: Starbucks knockoff store suspects nabbed

Shanghai police have detained 17 people for their alleged roles in opening more than 50 fake Starbucks franchise stores across China.

Using unauthorized trademark and design elements, the suspects tricked business owners into opening the fake franchise stores in several provinces.

Since last November, police in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District spent months investigating in Hubei, Shandong and Henan provinces, with the suspects engaged in manufacturing, distribution, business training and marketing activities without proper authorization from the American coffee brand, police said at a recent press briefing.

Ti Gong

One victim surnamed Yang said he found an online post last year, claiming to offer store opening franchise service and was led to believe the brand logo had been legally authorized.

Just two months after his coffee store opened, Yang received a legal complaint over trademark copyright infringement from Starbucks. He turned to police for help.

Two of the suspects surnamed Yin and Zhang told the victims that they had been authorized by Starbucks Coffee to open franchise chain stores with a franchise fee of 100,000 yuan per store.

Using color and brand logo that were similar to Starbucks, the suspects recruited vendors in a number of provinces and offered them guidance on opening franchise outlets at popular destinations such as tourist spots.

They were also found to have used similar copycat designs for coffee mugs, coffee machines and promotional materials.

Prosecutors in Qingpu District have authorized the arrest of nine suspects while another eight suspects were put under detention.