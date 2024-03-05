News / Metro

Storm in a coffee cup: Starbucks knockoff store suspects nabbed

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:08 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
Shanghai police have detained 17 people for their alleged roles in opening more than 50 fake Starbucks franchise stores across China.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:08 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
Storm in a coffee cup: Starbucks knockoff store suspects nabbed

Stoneburn, not Starbucks, Coffee!

Shanghai police have detained 17 people for their alleged roles in opening more than 50 fake Starbucks franchise stores across China.

Using unauthorized trademark and design elements, the suspects tricked business owners into opening the fake franchise stores in several provinces.

Since last November, police in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District spent months investigating in Hubei, Shandong and Henan provinces, with the suspects engaged in manufacturing, distribution, business training and marketing activities without proper authorization from the American coffee brand, police said at a recent press briefing.

Storm in a coffee cup: Starbucks knockoff store suspects nabbed
Ti Gong

The knockoff coffee store used design elements similar to Starbucks.

One victim surnamed Yang said he found an online post last year, claiming to offer store opening franchise service and was led to believe the brand logo had been legally authorized.

Just two months after his coffee store opened, Yang received a legal complaint over trademark copyright infringement from Starbucks. He turned to police for help.

Two of the suspects surnamed Yin and Zhang told the victims that they had been authorized by Starbucks Coffee to open franchise chain stores with a franchise fee of 100,000 yuan per store.

Storm in a coffee cup: Starbucks knockoff store suspects nabbed

The suspects also used copycat designs for coffee mugs, coffee machines and promotional materials.

Using color and brand logo that were similar to Starbucks, the suspects recruited vendors in a number of provinces and offered them guidance on opening franchise outlets at popular destinations such as tourist spots.

They were also found to have used similar copycat designs for coffee mugs, coffee machines and promotional materials.

Prosecutors in Qingpu District have authorized the arrest of nine suspects while another eight suspects were put under detention.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Starbucks
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     