News / Metro

Sanitation authorities target ayis at waste sorting trial

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:05 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau's latest move to promote sorting to be expanded to cover other sectors including express delivery and housing agencies.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:05 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
Sanitation authorities target <i>ayis</i> at waste sorting trial
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Different bins for different trash at the promotion activity in Century Park.

Shanghai's greenery and public sanitation authorities introduced their latest effort to highlight the benefits of trash sorting on Tuesday with a trial at Century Park in the Pudong New Area to raise awareness among local ayis (domestic helpers).

The Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said it will expand the trial citywide and cover other sectors such as express delivery, housing go-between agencies and culture and tourism.

In Huamu Subdistrict, home to 10,808 expats by the end of February, training has been conducted.

"The training particularly targets new coming ayis and it will be expanded to cover other groups such as nursing staff serving elderly citizens," said Yan Jun, deputy director of the Huamu Subdistrict office. "Mobile population is the highlight."

Sanitation authorities target <i>ayis</i> at waste sorting trial
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A trash-sorting promotion activity was held at Century Park.

Sanitation authorities target <i>ayis</i> at waste sorting trial
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A resident at the trash sorting trial in Century Park

To stir public enthusiasm for sorting and recycling, authorities are also collecting art works made from recyclable waste by residents.

Shanghai has registered 720,000 waste-sorting volunteers so far, according to the bureau.

The waste-sorting rate of Shanghai's permanent population on a voluntary basis should hit 98 percent by 2025 compared with 97 percent at present.

Shanghai has made remarkable progress in its trash-sorting campaign since its garbage classification regulations came into effect on July 1, 2019, with waste-separation becoming a way of life for both local residents and expats.

The city sorted 9,391 tons of wet trash daily in the first 10 months of last year, surging 70 percent from the first half of 2019, before the law took effect.

Between January and October, 17,325 tons of dry trash were collected daily in the city, down 15 percent from the first half of 2019.

In the past 10 months, 7,637 tons of recyclable waste and 2 tons of hazardous waste were sorted daily, soaring 180 percent and 1,400 percent from that of 2019, respectively.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     