News / Metro

Shanghai home to 22 wildlife habitats aimed at biodiversity protection, education

Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
Shanghai currently has 22 wildlife habitats developed with the aim of improving the conditions for wild animal survival and reproduction.
Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0

Shanghai currently has 22 wildlife habitats developed with the aim of improving the conditions for wild animal survival and reproduction, according to the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau.

These wildlife habitats cover a total area of over 400 hectares. The construction of such habitats helps promote regional biodiversity, while also providing citizens with places where they can learn about wild animals and receive education related to natural sciences, said the bureau.

According to the bureau, protecting natural habitats is vital for successful wildlife protection. The 22 wildlife habitats, along with 11 nature reserves and 13 major city-level wetlands, have formed a protection network in Shanghai.

To protect species, especially indigenous species such as badgers and Yangtze alligators, these habitats have adopted measures including ecological restoration and species reintroduction.

These habitats also serve as important examples in helping people understand what is meant by harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, and they regularly organize activities including bird-watching and others aimed at natural science popularization.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     