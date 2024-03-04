News / Metro

AIGC application can assist journalists in better news reporting

The new AIGC media integration innovation studio of the Shanghai Media Group has presented its first AIGC application integration tool for local media workers,
The new application titled Scube integrates multiple AI capabilities to help journalists report on important news events.

The newly established Artificial Intelligence Generated Content media integration innovation studio of the Shanghai Media Group has presented its first AIGC application integration tool for local media workers, to help them report on important news events such as the nation's annual Two Sessions.

The new application titled Scube integrates multiple AI capabilities, including multi-modal material recognition, automatic manuscript generation, intelligent translation across all languages and automatic video editing.

It can support local reporting teams in live content organization, new media content production and broadcasting, on-site translation, designated video segment extraction, and video subtitle generation.

Scube will be applied in the news report on the nation's annual Two Sessions.

This complete news production and broadcasting service system will largely save time and production costs for teams in collecting and processing materials, allowing journalists to spend more time and energy on news investigations. Journalists can also focus on enriching interview content, and improving the dissemination and influence of news reporting.

In the future, Scube will integrate more AIGC applications from the studio to provide external services for all of society. The studio is also working closely with relevant universities, research institutions, and enterprises to explore a diversified and effective development mechanism.

They will jointly promote the construction of media vertical AI models, the development of AIGC capability platforms in the media field, and the application development for business scenarios such as finance, news, sports, audio, cultural tourism, digital exhibition, and digital shopping.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
