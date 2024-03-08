What makes us human?: Volunteer shares his experience

What makes us human? Perhaps each of us has asked ourselves this question. To me, the answer seems simple, though it may appear overly naive to some. In my opinion, the most vital aspect of being human is the ability to assist those in need, to show kindness and openness to others, and not to be afraid to make contact.

On March 7, the spring sun shone not only on Shanghai but also in the hearts of caring individuals. The Shanghai Pudong New Area Special School hosted a speed skating event at the Sanlin Sports Center, with around 500 students with neurodiversity participating. I had the privilege of being one of the volunteers to support this wonderful event.

Our responsibility was to aid children and their parents with equipment. Personally, I assisted children in putting on and taking off skates, knee pads, and helmets. I also accompanied children to the rink and participated in the equipment distribution process. The children were delighted, and in appreciation for our small volunteer efforts, they always expressed their gratitude with smiles that could warm even the coldest heart.

The atmosphere was truly enchanting due to the excellent organization by the event managers. Everything proceeded seamlessly, without delays or issues. Throughout the event, there was a sense that the entire arena operated as one cohesive entity, embodying great kindness.

At the conclusion of our volunteer work, each participant received a certificate of honor as a lovely memento of the day. Additionally, all willing volunteers were invited to "shed their vests" and skate with the children. Naturally, I seized this opportunity and glided around the rink a few times. It was one of the most unforgettable moments on ice in my life.

Upon leaving the ice rink, a pleasant sensation lingers that you've accomplished something significant, that you've performed a good deed. It's incredible how participating in an event in a place surrounded by ice can thaw the icy barriers within each of us.

Following the event, we shared our emotions with other volunteers. And here's what Alison Joy Atieno Obunga from Kenya said: "Community volunteering activities not only provide a platform to offer a helping hand but also to see the strengths that other people possess. Today's volunteering activity was nothing but an enriching experience.

"From watching how skillful some of the children were while skating, to seeing most of them overcome their fears and step into the skating ring, I highly appreciate the organizers for creating this event where children can explore other activities out of their daily school work because such extra-curricular events are nearly equally as important. It was an honor for me to attend and help out. I definitely look forward to attending more of these events!"

Shaniah Halliday from Barbados said: "The activity was very exciting and fun. I believe that the children really enjoyed themselves and it was an absolute pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful outreach."

(By Egor Zhukoff)