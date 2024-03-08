Lujiazui lights up in pink in tribute to women around the world

In celebration of today's International Women's Day today, landmarks along the Huangpu River have been illuminated in pink lights.

Pudong's Lujiazui area has been shrouded in pink in celebration of today's International Women's Day.

Iconic landmarks along the Huangpu River, such as the Shanghai Tower, the Oriental Pearl TV, and the Museum of Art Pudong, have been illuminated in pink lights since Tuesday evening to pay tribute to women around the world.

The area will light up in pink from 6pm to 8pm, ending today.