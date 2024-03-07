News / Metro

COVID-19 is turning into a regional infectious disease

  17:47 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
COVID-19 has entered the list of regional respiratory infectious diseases, with JN.1 being the most common variant on the Chinese mainland.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has evolved into a regional infectious disease, indicating that it will become a long-lasting virus, according to the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

"Our immunity will develop normalized resistance to the virus, which will remain at a low level. The virus's transmission will increase or decrease in tandem with the population's immunity level. COVID-19, flu, mycoplasma, chlamydia, and respiratory syncytial virus are examples of such viruses," said Dr Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai's National Center for Infectious Diseases.

COVID-19 has entered the list of regional respiratory infectious diseases. Since COVID-19 has a short history, its future trends must be monitored. It will either become "cold" or "flu," he said at the ongoing Two Sessions in Beijing.

In early February, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the COVID-19 prevalence remained low, although the positive rate in domestic monitoring hospitals had slightly increased.

The JN.1 variety has become the most common variant on the Chinese mainland, but most cases are mild. Officials had warned that there may be an increase in virus transmission during and after the Spring Festival holiday.

The detection rate of flu in both southern and northern provinces continued to fall as of February 25, the Chinese National Influenza Center's flu report noted.

The most prevalent is type B with the Victoria sub-type.

Dr Leon Li, department chair of emergency medicine at Shanghai United Family Hospital and Clinics, says there has been an increase in COVID-19 patients since mid-February.

Ti Gong

Medics of Shanghai United Family Hospital and Clinic (center) discuss a patient's condition.

"We've received two to three COVID-19 patients per day since then. Medics are also well-prepared with knowledge of JN.1. Aside from frequent and usual symptoms like coughing, throat pain, fever, weariness, and sour muscle, there are also uncommon symptoms for JN.1 infection, such as convulsions. Some patients don't have fever. People with advanced age or weakened immunity are more likely to have a normal temperature or a delayed commencement of temperature rise. Medical experts and the general public should be aware."

He said that patients at high risk for COVID-19, whether or not they exhibit typical symptoms, should undergo antigen or nucleic acid testing in order to receive early diagnosis and treatment and avoid a critical condition.

Globally, the fraction of JN.1 reported cases has increased rapidly. It is the dominant variety now. The World Health Organization has said that the existing global population immunity, as well as immunity induced by XBB.1.5 booster vaccine is predicted to remain cross-reactive to this variation in both symptomatic and severe cases.

Though WHO believes the extra public health hazards posed by JN.1 are minor, the potential burden on health-care systems, particularly when paired with other respiratory viruses, remains a concern.



