City government sponsors free first aid training

Teacher training has begun for a no-fee Red Cross program that aims to teach life-saving skills to 80,000 people, including expats, by the end of October.
The Shanghai government plans to train 80,000 residents in first aid this year with certificates awarded after passing an examination.

There's no fee for the government-sponsored program.

The Red Cross Society of China Shanghai Branch started to train teachers this week with 622 of them receiving training in batches.

First aid teachers take part in a training session.

In an eight-course training program, each participant should finish four online courses before applying for the four-course offline training. After passing an exam, each will receive a digital certificate for primary Red Cross first aid that's valid for three years.

On the Shanghai Jijiu (上海急救) WeChat miniprogram people can register for online courses and apply for offline training, officials said.

Training includes knowledge of Red Cross and first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR, use of automated external defibrillators or AED, airway obstruction treatment such as the Heimlich maneuver, and first aid skills on trauma.

The training video and offline course are in Chinese but expats who can understand Chinese can apply, while for those who don't speak Chinese, the Red Cross will consider demand to organize several special rounds with translators on site.

Some districts' Red Cross have already organized such training for expats.

The program aims to train for 80,000 people by the end of October.

If it runs smoothly, the program may be expanded in following years to train more residents, Red Cross officials said.

