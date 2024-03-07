News / Metro

QR code gives firms access to regulations blue paper

  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
Jing'ansi Subdistrict market watchdog combines policy consultations, common questions and other frequently-raised problems that can be accessed by just a tap on the phone.
Firms in Jing'an District can now access a blue paper on market regulation by tapping on their phones, it was revealed on Thursday.

The market watchdog of Jing'ansi Subdistrict, which owns one of the city's top-tier commercial zones, has combined policy consultations, common questions and other frequently-raised problems on the blue paper to alert local businesses to potential risks and help them better operate.

Local firms are granted a QR code to access the blue paper.

Meanwhile, an industrial park and 33 major business complexes in the subdistrict formed an alliance on Thursday to better serve 2,270 local firms.

Top
     