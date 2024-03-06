News / Metro

Fengxian employees highly satisfied with work and living conditions

A new survey showcases positive trends in wages, job stability, and overall quality of life in the district but identified challenges ahead including the need for higher incomes.
Ti Gong

A bazaar at the Fengxian Cultural Plaza on Wednesday is part of efforts to improve the working and living conditions of employees.

A white paper has revealed high satisfaction among Fengxian District employees and workers, showcasing positive trends in wages, job stability and overall quality of life.

The Fengxian Employees' Quality of Life White Paper, the first of its kind among local districts, was released by the Fengxian Federation of Trade Unions on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to improve living and working conditions, guarantee workers' welfare, and build harmonious labor relations.

The white paper, a collaboration between the federation and the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, surveyed 16,360 workers at random in Fengxian.

The study revealed a high satisfaction with the quality of life in the district, with appropriate workload, a trend of rising average wages, and high ratings for job stability and security.

Ti Gong

The bazaar at Fengxian Cultural Plaza is the first event in a yearlong carnival for employees.

Satisfaction scores reached around 85 out of 100.

However, challenges remain in improving employees' quality of life, such as the need for higher incomes, insufficient psychological support, and unmet diverse needs.

To tackle challenges, the federation launched a yearlong carnival for employees on Wednesday. The first event, a public welfare bazaar at Fengxian Cultural Plaza, included quality merchants, cultural experiences, healthcare and legal consultations.

The federation said it will focus on disadvantaged employees' families, upgrade baby-care facilities, organize seasonal social events for single employees, and host labor skills competitions this year to enhance the quality of life and build a warm community.

Ti Gong

The bazaar at Fengxian Cultural Plaza included quality merchants, cultural experiences, healthcare and legal consultations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian
Special Reports
