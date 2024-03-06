Charity fair celebrates International Women's Day

The Shanghai Women's Federation is holding a charity market that includes cultural treasures and initiatives aimed at empowering women to mark International Women's Day.

The Shanghai Women's Federation arranged a charity market on March 6 with events promoting cultural heritage and women's empowerment to celebrate Friday's International Women's Day.



The event, which took place in the Women and Children's Service Guidance Center, Xujiahui Park, and Hengshanfang, highlighted many aspects of intangible cultural assets and provided public service consultations and interactive experiences.

The market in Xujiahui Park ends on March 9.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Several inheritors of intangible cultural heritage attended the market, adding richness to the cultural exhibitions.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Federation established the "Alliance of Female Inheritors of Intangible Cultural Heritage" and the "Shanghai + Consumption Support Women's Co-creation Base." These projects seek to promote collaboration while also highlighting women's role in cultural heritage preservation.



The alliance encompasses Shanghai specialties such as velvet embroidery, paper cutting, and Xuhang straw weaving.