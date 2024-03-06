News / Metro

Charity fair celebrates International Women's Day

Jiang Xiaowei
  11:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
The Shanghai Women's Federation is holding a charity market that includes cultural treasures and initiatives aimed at empowering women to mark International Women's Day.
Jiang Xiaowei
  11:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0

The Shanghai Women's Federation arranged a charity market on March 6 with events promoting cultural heritage and women's empowerment to celebrate Friday's International Women's Day.

The event, which took place in the Women and Children's Service Guidance Center, Xujiahui Park, and Hengshanfang, highlighted many aspects of intangible cultural assets and provided public service consultations and interactive experiences.

The market in Xujiahui Park ends on March 9.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Selfie spot at International Women's Day market.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The market at Xujiahui Park ends on March 9.

Several inheritors of intangible cultural heritage attended the market, adding richness to the cultural exhibitions.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zheng Xiaorong (right), the inheritor of Luo Jing's intangible cultural legacy of cross stitch embroidery, displays her creations.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman takes a photo of lanterns.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The market arranged for a variety of public services, including marriage counseling, hairdressing, and nail art.

The Federation established the "Alliance of Female Inheritors of Intangible Cultural Heritage" and the "Shanghai + Consumption Support Women's Co-creation Base." These projects seek to promote collaboration while also highlighting women's role in cultural heritage preservation.

The alliance encompasses Shanghai specialties such as velvet embroidery, paper cutting, and Xuhang straw weaving.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An "embroidered dragon," made of Haipai embroidered balls, represents 56 ethnic groups.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
