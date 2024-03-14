Construction completed on largest kindergarten

Recruitment to start soon with the China Welfare Institute Nursery's Putuo Campus welcoming its first batch of students in September and benefiting around 1,000 families.

The China Welfare Institute Nursery said on Thursday that its Putuo Campus has completed construction and recruitment will start soon to welcome its first batch of students in September.

The campus, a joint program between the CWI Nursery launched in 1950 by Soong Ching Ling, honorary president of the People's Republic of China, and the education bureau of Putuo District, covers 20,000 square meters and will be the largest kindergarten in downtown Shanghai. The two sides will also cooperate in research in early education.

The new campus will include 24 classes for children aged under 6. Its early education center will host child-parent activities and training for early-education staff as well as parents. It is expected to benefit around 1,000 families.

Families interested can follow the kindergarten's WeChat account "中国福利会托儿所" or "zfhtes" for more information.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong