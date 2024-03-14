Short-term SIM cards for foreigners debut in Shanghai

China Telecom has launched a short-term SIM card with 7-day, 15-day and 30-day options to helps visitors make calls and use services such as ride-hailing and food deliveries.

Ti Gong

Foreign visitors to Shanghai will have easier access to Chinese telecommunications services, with short-term SIM cards for seven to 30 days, English services in outlets, and hotlines and fully online application services, China Telecom said on Thursday in Shanghai.



The service, along with other services for faster Internet access in industrial zones and customized services for the elderly, is a part of Shanghai's efforts to build itself as a global digital hub and improve its business environment.

The carrier has launched a "short-term" SIM card program with 7-day, 15-day, and 30-day mobile communication service packages, which is now available in 23 outlets in 16 districts citywide. The 7-day card costs 85 yuan (US$11.82) with 20 GB of domestic data and 100 minutes of voice calls, with the 15-day card at 125 yuan and the 30-day card for 195 yuan.

Foreigners can apply for the short-term SIM cards with valid documents such as passports, China Telecom's Shanghai branch said.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

This provides foreign visitors convenient ways to make calls, use the Internet, and access services such as ride-hailing and food delivery with local numbers, offering visitors to Shanghai connectedness "without barriers on telecommunications services."

The move makes sense as increasing visitors are coming to Shanghai and China with the increased visa-free policies, more flights, and a recovery of economy and business connections after the COVID pandemic.

From Thursday, China offers a visa-free policy for Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg on a trial basis. In late November, China announced a 15-day visa-free policy for short-term stays of citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia, and the number of inbound foreign visitors has grown steadily since.

A new outlet, in the arrivals zone of Terminal 1 of Pudong International Airport, will officially open in August, offering services including the short-term SIM cards, China Telecom added.

People can check China Telecom's services through its outlets, a hotline (10000), and on its app, all of which have recently been upgraded with English language services for internalization-orientation services, the carrier said.

Foreigners with residence permits can apply for telecommunications services, covering broadband, calls, and data, via its website or app.

Besides upgraded services for foreigners, Shanghai Telecom also offers upgraded fiber optic networks in local industrial parks, free and easy methods to switch to broadband, and services to assist the elderly.